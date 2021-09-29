HORICON — Horicon Emmanuel Church, 222 S. Cedar St., Horicon, will hold a Community Hobby Day Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hobbies will include marble collection, Indian artifacts, ham radio operation, rock collecting bear collecting and 3D printing.

Horicon Emmanuel is a shared covenant ministries with Juneau United Methodist Church and Lowell United Methodist Church.

