WHITEWATER — The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Department of Theatre/Dance continues offering virtual events this spring with the first production of “Antigone” by Sophocles. The virtual production will be released on March 8 at 7:30 p.m.
Ticket prices are $13 for a single viewer ticket and $26 for a family viewing ticket for two or more. Tickets are on sale and can be purchased online at tickets.uww.edu or by calling 262-472-2222.
In the final chronological installment of the tale of Oedipus and his offspring, Antigone is torn between the laws of gods and men when she is forbidden from giving her fallen brother a proper burial. Featuring the world premiere of new compositions by student composer, Jace Banasik, this play may be historical, but it is anything but old.
Directed by alumna Sara J. Griffin, this production brings back memories of her time as a student at UW-Whitewater. “I remember learning about Greek choruses in our movement for the actor course.
Learning to speak and move in perfect synchronization with a large group of people was not something that came naturally to me.
But it’s incredible and humbling when you and your group become an ensemble, and discover how powerful that type of story telling can be. It’s not unlike watching a perfectly executed kick line at the end of ‘A Chorus Line’ or a marching band turn their lines into Harry Potter flying on a broomstick. Ancient Greek plays aren’t something that I have had the opportunity to be a part of in my professional acting work, and I am happy to return to it. I am continually amazed that ideas debated and written about almost 2500 hundred years ago are still the headlines of our news today.”
Adding a bit of flair to this historical Greek drama will be newly composed music developed by Banasik and the chorus members themselves, in collaboration with Music Director Robert Gehrenbeck.
A senior majoring in music, Banasik is serving as the composer and sound designer for the production.
He first collaborated with the Department of Theatre/Dance on the production of “Vanity Fair” in the fall 2020 semester.
This production is a senior project for three different bachelor of fine arts students: costume designer Carlee Wuchterl; lighting designer, Nicolas Sole; and stage manager, Alden Swanson.
The cast includes lead actress Jamie Love in the role of Antigone; Bryce Giammo as Creon; Robbie Chelius as Haemon; Megan Wroblewski as Ismene; Ivy Steege as Tiresias; Michael Garcia as Watchman; Katie Aldred as Eurydice and a chorus member; and Erin McKee, Natalie Meikle, Molly Wanless, and Anna Tolle as chorus members.
The creative team includes Director Sara J. Griffin; Music Director Robert Gehrenbeck; Technical Director Ruth Conrad-Proulx; stage manager Alden Swanson; assistant stage manager Samantha Ness; scenic designer Steve Barnes; costume designer Carlee Wuchterl; hair and makeup designer Lydia Oestreich; lighting designer Nicolas Sole; sound designer Banasik; props master Abby Smith-Lezama; and mentors Eric Appleton for lighting, Ruth Conrad-Proulx for sound and Tracey Lyons for costumes.
