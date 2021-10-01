WATERLOO — The Medicare annual enrollment period runs Oct. 15 to Dec. 7.

Help to determine the best Part D prescription drug plan for 2022 will be available at the Karl Junginger Memorial Library in Waterloo on Oct. 26, Nov., 2, Nov.l9, and Nov. 16.

The assistance will be available from noon to 4 p.m.

Appointments can be made by calling the Jefferson County Aging, Disability, and Resource Center at 920-674-8734. No walk-ins will be accepted.

