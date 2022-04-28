JEFFERSON — At this time, programs are scheduled to be in-person at Jefferson Public Library. Appropriate safety precautions including wearing masks, social distancing, and limited attendance may be implemented during each program. For program updates, please check our Facebook page, website event calendar or call 920-674-7733.
Memory Café will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon on May 9. This month’s theme is Reminisce About the Farm. The group will be talking about farmers and farm related occupations, but also the love of country life, including those who have grown vegetables in their garden. To register, go to librarymemoryproject.org/events or jeffersonwilibrary.org/library-memory-cafe/. For questions or to register by phone, call Jefferson Public Library at 920-674-7733. Memory Café is an informal social gathering for those living with early-stage memory loss and their care partner. Visit the website at librarymemoryproject.org for more information.
Fishing 101 with the Kiwanis Club of Jefferson will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. May 21. The Kiwanis Club will talk about and demonstrate the basics of fishing in Wisconsin. There will be hands on learning for hookups, knots, and catch and release. This program is recommended for those aged 5-10 years old.
A Fiber Arts Craft Group will meet from 1 to 4 p.m. May 4, 11, 18 and 25. Participants are asked to bring their own supplies and materials. While this is not a formal class, some kits will be available if one would like to learn from fellow crafters. All crafting levels welcome. It is located in the library meeting room. Fiber Arts Craft Group meets September through May.
A glass jar candles take 'n make will be available starting May 9.
The May Book Club discussion is set for 2:30 p.m. May 16. Adult Book Club will meet in the library meeting room. The May book is "The book woman of Troublesome Creek" by Kim Richardson. One can place the book on hold through the Café Library catalog or call the library and ask staff to place a hold. Adult Book Club meets during the months of September, November, January, March and May.
There will be no story time for ages 0-5 this month.
There is an outdoors scavenger hunt for those ages 6-11 from May 2-29. One can stop by the youth department during May to pick up this outdoor scavenger hunt. Once completed, turn it back in for a prize.
The Friends of the Jefferson Public Library meet the second Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. The next meeting is May 11 in the Jefferson Public Library meeting room. To attend virtually, contact the library at 920-674-7733 for the meeting link.
The 2022 Friends of the Jefferson Public Library membership dues are $10 for seniors (over 60) and students; $15 for individuals; $25 for family; and $100 for business.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.