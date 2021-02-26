To participate in activities listed for the Watertown Senior and Community Center, reservations must be made by calling 920-262-8099.

Monday, March 1 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., walking; 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m., book/puzzle exchange; 1 p.m., bingo.

Tuesday, March 2 – Closed.

Wednesday, March 3 - 10 to 11 a.m., stockbox (at blue truck).

Thursday, March 4 – Closed.

Friday, March 5 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., walking.

Saturday, March 6 - Closed

Sunday, March 7 - Closed

Load comments