The 38th annual Watertown Bridal Fair will be held Sunday at Watertown Turner Hall, 301 S. Fourth St.
The doors will open at 10 a.m. Admission is free.
Vendor booths will be available for viewing from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The exhibit area is planned for the main hall and will feature bridal-related merchandise and services. Displaying their products and services will be Best Western-Watertown, Carter Events & Entertainment, Chapel of the Archangels, Comfort Suites-Johnson Creek Conference Center, Domani Salon and Spa, Draeger’s Floral/Wine & Roses, Escape Reality Travel LLC, Forever-Independent Ambassador, General Party Rental, Heidi’s Hobbies Floral & Gifts, Hi-Way Harry’s, Mary Kay, Milford Hills, The Oasis Salon & Spa, Red Line BBQ & Catering, Ring Tunes, Sandra D’s Bridal Boutique & Tuxedo, Sassy Sweets, Sweet Mixin’s LLC, Sweet Talkin’ Treats, Team Taylor-Shorewest Realtors, Thirty-One Gifts, Thrive In Wellness LLC, Watertown Country Club, Watertown Turner Hall and Wepco Printing.
Models will feature the latest in wedding apparel on stage as an informal style show throughout the day.
Brides will be entered to win a variety of door prizes donated by the participating businesses. Brides will also have the opportunity to win one of three grand prizes including a one night stay at the Sybaris donated by Premier Bride, $300 in “marriage money” and $200 in “marriage money” donated by the Watertown Bridal Fair.
Marriage money is a package of gift certificates that can be used like cash at any of the participating businesses.
For more information, call Kathy Gooderle at 920-261-7770.
