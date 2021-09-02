IXONIA — The annual FallFest at Harnischfeger County Park will be held Saturday, Sept. 25 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Parking and entry to the event is free. Harnischfeger Park, N3048 Crawfish Road, Ixonia is located in the Town of Lebanon, about one mile west of Ashippun and eight miles east of Watertown.
The day starts with a pancake breakfast from 8 to 11 a.m. A bake sale also starts at 8 a.m., while supplies last.
Concessions will be available from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be a silent auction and bucket raffles in the clubhouse.
Starting at 9 a.m. will be free tractor pulled wagon rides to shuttle one through the 132-acre park. Wagon rides run in 15 to 20-minute intervals.
FallFest has vintage farm equipment displays and demonstrations, dog weight pull competitions, free games, activities, and demonstrations for the children to enjoy. There will be leather working, chainsaw art, blacksmithing and art demonstrations throughout the day. Families can pick up direction sheets and hike through the park while doing the treasure hunt. There is playground equipment for the kids, hiking trails, the 800-foot boardwalk out to the river, along with nine-holes of mini golf.
Planned events are subject to change depending on weather. All staff are volunteers.
FallFest is the only fundraiser for Harnischfeger County Park. Some activities require a small fee, some accept free will donations, and many of the activities are free, making the day family affordable. This event is put on by the Friends of Harnischfeger Park, a Committee of the Friends of Dodge County Parks, Inc. with 100% of the profits of this event going directly to improvements at the park.
