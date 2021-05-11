Gov. Tony Evers has proclaimed May 2021 as Aging and Disability Resource Center month.
This proclamation recognizes that, like all Wisconsin residents, aging and older adults and people with disabilities desire and deserve to live with dignity, security, and maximum independence and quality of life.
Wisconsin’s ADRCs have become a nationwide model for welcoming and accessible places where aging and older adults, people with disabilities, and their families can be connected with reliable information, unbiased advice about their options, and simplified access to appropriate resources, supports and services.
This month, the state of Wisconsin commends the important work of ADRC’s across the state to help Wisconsin residents make informed choices, conserve their personal resources, maintain self-sufficiency, and delay or prevent the need for public resources and potentially expensive long-term care.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the ADRC of Jefferson County remains open for business to serve the residents of Jefferson County.
ADRC staff are available Mondays throughs Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. by telephone at 920-674-8734 or toll-free 1-866-740-2372 or email: adrc@jeffersoncountywi.gov.
