Dodge and Jefferson County

Following is the elderly nutrition menu for both Dodge and Jefferson counties for the week of May 3.

To make a reservation for meals, in Dodge County call 386-3580 or 1-800-924-6407, or in Jefferson County call 920-674-8134 one day in advance.

The menu is subject to change.

Feils’ Catering provides the elderly meals for both counties.

Monday, May 3 — Ham rolls, sweet potato bake, cole slaw, chocolate sundae cup, apple slices and sliced bread.

Tuesday, May 4 — Chili casserole, tossed salad, poppy seed torte, cantaloupe, and cornbread.

Wednesday, May 5 — Meatballs in honey mustard sauce, brown rice, winter blend vegetables, vanilla pudding, peach slices and sliced bread.

Thursday, May 6 — Country fried steak, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, birthday cake, pineapple tidbits and dinner roll.

Friday, May 7 — Chicken Marsala, baby red potatoes, green beans, chocolate raspberry torte, petite banana and sliced bread.

