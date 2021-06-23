OCONOMOWOC — Entries are being sought for the Oconomowoc Independence Day Parade to be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, July 3.

The parade will start at Roosevelt Park and concude at Fowler Park.

Families, kids, acts, bands, civic groups, ski show, boy and girl scouts are invited to participate. Non-profits get 50% off and any paid acts can use the code:FREE2021 at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2021-oconomowoc-rotary-independence-day-parade-sign-up-tickets-154612741873.

Starting at 6:30 p.m. at Fowler Park, music, beverages, food trucks and kids games will be featured. At dusk there will be fireworks at Fowler Park.

