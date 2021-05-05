Registration for the 2021 Relay For Life is underway. There is still time to sign up a as a team or individual.

Check out www.relayforlife.org/rockriverw to get signed up to participate in the 2021 event, “Let’s Kick Cancer out of the Park.”

This year’s event will be held Saturday, Sept. 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Riverside Park. Sponsors are still needed to make this event a success, so if a business would be interested, contact Kay Christian at 920-261-0077 or email her at christian.kay.paul@gmail.com.

Anyone interested in starting a team, or if one is a team captain, Rock River Relay’s monthly meeting will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Lyon’s Pub.

