The Watertown Rotary Club’s 13th annual Craft Beer and Wine Tasting Fundraiser has been canceled.
It was scheduled for Saturday at the Watertown Country Club.
The past 18 months have been challenging all around, said Rotary President Tom Pasch. “We just look forward to getting our club back to it’s pre-pandemic state.”
The outdoor event was to include a curbside takeout option. All proceeds were to support activities and groups in the Watertown community. The event was also to include appetizers, a 50/50 raffle and silent auctions.
