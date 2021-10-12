JEFFERSON — Jefferson County Master Gardeners Volunteers will meet in person at 6:30 .pm., Thursday at the Jefferson County Extension Office, 864 Collins Road, Jefferson.
The speaker will be Julie Hill, Rock and Walworth County educator. She will share information on “Understanding the UW layout of Master Gardener Program” starting with “Foundations in Horticulture” classes. It was formerly known as the level 1 training.
She will also cover other parts of the program, which are intended to introduce FIH students to the master gardener role and the local associations.
A meeting will follow with questions and discussion of how the program’s layout will be handled by the Jefferson Master Garden Association.
An officer update and reports will be given. A vote on bylaw changes will be taken and nominations for secretary, treasurer, and vice president will be requested.
New business items will include seeking committee members and educational program requests for the coming year. Also dues should be paid for 2022.
The public is invited and welcome to attend the meetings and programs of the Jefferson County Master Gardener Volunteer Association.
Meetings are held the second Thursday of the month, 6:30 p.m., at the UW-Extension, Jefferson County, 864 Collins Road, Jefferson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.