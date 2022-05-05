JEFFERSON — Jefferson County Master Gardener Volunteers will meet in person at 6:30 p.m. May 12 at the County Extension Office, 864 Collins Road, Jefferson.
The meeting may also be viewed via zoom. Contact Kim at the UW-Extension Office at 920-674-7295 or email kimb@jeffersoncountywi.gov for the link. The meeting and presentation is open to the public.
The master gardeners announce David Bennett of Bennett’s Greenhouse will be the guest speaker.
Bennett will be sharing what’s new this year in plants, containers and baskets as well as the old favorites that are a must for gardens. He will also discuss the keys to keeping plants healthy and productive especially during hot summer days.
Bennett has been in the business 18 years, making improvements and looking for quality plants. One can find Bennett’s Greenhouse located at N3472 S. Oakland Road, Fort Atkinson which is three miles east of Cambridge on State Highway 12 or five miles west of Fort Atkinson on State Highway 12.
If one is a garden enthusiast, new to gardening or maybe would like to learn how to become a master gardener, join the master gardeners for Bennett’s presentation.
The business meeting will be held following the educational presentation. Committee reports will be given and their information discussed.
Final plans will be presented for the Master Gardener Plant Sale being held in conjunction with the Jefferson High School agriculture students. Master gardener volunteers will be available on Saturday and May 14, 8 a.m. to noon to answer gardening questions. They will have shade and sun perennials from their gardens plus a variety of other plants starting Saturday. Large pots for planters will also be available.
The ag students have a wide variety of vegetables, flowers and hanging baskets. They will be available 2:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays this weekend, May 11-13, and May 18-20. On Saturdays, they will be available 8 a.m. to noon. The sale is at the Jefferson High School greenhouse located on the south side of the high school by the athletic field. Jefferson High School is at 700 W. Milwaukee St., Jefferson.
Educational programs available to members and plans for future meetings are also on the agenda. Volunteer hosts are needed for the Summer Garden tours for June, July or August. The next association business meeting will be Sept. 8.
The public is always invited and welcome to attend the meetings and programs of the Jefferson County Master Gardeners Volunteer Association. Meeting are held the second Thursday of the month, 6:30 p.m., at the UW-Extension, Jefferson County, 864 Collins Road, Jefferson. The JCMGVA may be contacted through the UW-Extension Office at 920-674-7295 or email kimb@jeffersoncountywi.gov.
