LEBANON — On Sunday, Immanuel Lutheran Church of Lebanon (NALC) will observe the service of installation for their new pastor, the Rev. Daniel S. Repp. The service is set for 4 p.m.
Prior to seminary, Repp served many years as a teacher in both Michigan and Wisconsin. He attended nearby Nashotah House Theological Seminary near Delafield and for 10 years served at two Episcopal congregations.
Repp and his family felt a call to enter into the Lutheran tradition, serving in a vicarage at Trinity Lutheran Church and School in Elkhart, Indiana and then assisting in a mission congregation in Middlebury, Indiana.
Repp, his wife Miranda and children Jeremiah, Ruby, Zechariah, and Evangeline moved to Lebanon in July from Middlebury.
The Rite of Installation with Holy Communion will include the newly elected dean of the North American Lutheran Church of the Wisconsin and Upper Michigan Mission District, Pastor Mark Knappe who will be presiding at the service.
Immanuel Lutheran Church of Lebanon is located at N554 County Highway R. Lebanon Lutheran School and LLS-Early Childhood Center is an accredited association 4K-8 Christian Day school run as a joint ministry of Immanuel Lutheran Church of Lebanon and St. Peter’s Lutheran Church of Lebanon (LCMS).
