JUNEAU — The Juneau American Legion Post 15, 162 E. Oak St., is holding a poker ride fundraiser Saturday with proceeds going to Camp American Legion and other veteran organizations.

The entry fee is $20 per person with registration at 10 a.m Saturday at the Rubicon Oasis, American Legion Post 15 and Leipsic Tavern.

The prize for the top four hands are $200 for first, $150 for second, $50 for third and $25 for fourth place.

For motorcycles, there will be four stops, which include: Hubbleton Brewery, Gasthaus Bar and Grill, Joe Mama’s Bar and Rubicon Oasis.

For all-terrain and utility vehicles, there will also be four stops, Leipsic Tavern, Pumpkin Center, Just 1 More and Mercer T’s.

All vehicles are welcome.

All participants are asked to return at 5 p.m. to the Juneau American Legion Post 15 to draw a poker hand.

There will be food for purchase, a 50/50 drawing, refreshments, raffles and a silent auction.

If an individual wants to make a donation to the fundraiser, checks can be made out to American Legion Post 15 in Juneau or call Mike Becker at 386-3310 or email him at mhbecker@charter.net

Recommended for you

Load comments