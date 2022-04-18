yes! Watertown to host band to support Town Square

“You may be right, we may be crazy” but yes! Watertown is calling all “Uptown Girls” and “Big Shots” to Turner Hall on Saturday, April 30 as they present “52nd Street: The Music of Billy Joel” to support the Town Square project.
Capacity is limited to 500 due to the fire code and because “We Didn’t Start the Fire,” a top song for the musician.
“52nd Street: The Music of Billy Joel” is a full concert show featuring an eight-piece band of some of the most talented musicians in the mid-west. The band will also perform his top songs, “Piano Man” and “For the Longest Time.”
Tickets are $30 each or four for $100. Tickets can be purchased online at yeswatertown.org/events. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the concert begins at 8 p.m. Guests under 21 must be accompanied by a parent with photo ID.
As an added value, guests may present their ticket proof of purchase for food and drink discounts around the downtown area the weekend of the show. Free safe rides home will be available. Follow yes! Watertown on Facebook for details.
All concert ticket proceeds will support the Watertown Town Square project. yes! Watertown is raising funds for programming and operations while the Town Square develops revenue streams and becomes self-sustaining.
“We are so excited for this amenity and thrilled to have the opportunity to bring such a high quality band to Watertown in support of the Town Square,” said yes! Watertown Vice President Bob Mudler. “This band puts on an incredible show and we hope to see a great turnout from the community.”
The mission of yes! Watertown is to be a force multiplier that supports and endorses educational events and programs, individual group members’ community projects and local economic efforts in order to positively impact the residents and businesses of Watertown.
Current yes! members include Nicole Chwala, Bob Mudler, Emily Kuehl, Brad Clark, Nate Salas, Dan Stukenberg, Katey Higgins, Brian Konz, David Schroeder, Andy Grinwald, Kendall Bocher, Jessica Nickels, Chris Braatz, Bill Kehl, Alex Allon, Brandon Mueller and ex officio members Mike Sullivan and Mike Nienow.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.