HARTFORD — The Radio Rosies, a USO-style trio formed in 2013, will perform at the Schauer Center in Hartford at 3 ands 7:30 p.m. Saturday March 6.
The Radio Rosies recall the nostalgia and enchantment of jazz, boogie-woogie, and swing. Charming songs such as “S’Wonderful,” “Ain’t Misbehavin’,” and “In the Mood” will be performed, along with old wartime tunes “We’ll Meet Again,” and “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy” will be sung. The Radio Rosies perform the unforgettable numbers of such groups as The Andrews Sisters, The McGuire Sisters, and The Lennon Sisters – singing beloved favorites from the ‘30s, ‘40s, and ‘50s.
The Radio Rosies perform regularly around the Milwaukee area. They recently performed for such events as the USS Milwaukee Commissioning, an honor flight send-off, and the 101st Airborne Division Reunion in Madison.
The Schauer Arts Center, with a capacity for the 570-person-capacity theater, will be capped at 140 for this show with social distancing. All guests will be required to wear masks. The venue will be cleaned and sanitized before and after the performance and hand sanitizer will be available throughout the venue.
Tickets to see Radio Rosies are $26, $24, and $21. Tickets can be purchased at the Schauer Center Box Office Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 147 N. Rural St. in Hartford, charge by phone at 262-670-0560, extension 3 or online at SchauerCenter.org. Radio Rosies is part of the Forte Bank Mainstage Series and is sponsored by Mantz Automation.
