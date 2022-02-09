Dodge and Jefferson County

Following is the elderly nutrition menu for both Dodge and Jefferson counties for the week of Feb. 14.

To make a reservation for meals, in Dodge County call 386-3580 or 1-800-924-6407, or in Jefferson County call 920-674-8134 one day in advance.

The menu is subject to change.

Feils’ Catering provides the elderly meals for both counties.

Monday, Feb. 14 — Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, corn, Valentine’s cake, apple slices and sliced bread.

Tuesday, Feb. 15 — Chicken tetrazzini casserole, broccoli cuts, peanut butter cookie, pineapple tidbits and dinner roll.

Wednesday, Feb. 16 — Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, cinnamon roll, tropical fruit salad and sliced bread.

Thursday, Feb. 17 — Chicken marsala, calico bean casserole, spinach salad with raspberry vinaigrette, cantaloupe slice, fudge brownie and dinner roll.

Friday, Feb. 18 — Mushroom pork cutlet, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, chocolate cloud torte, petite banana and sliced bread.

