JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Public Library has announced its spring virtual speaker series.
It begins with “An Evening with Michael Perry” to be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 10.
Perry is a New York Times bestselling author, humorist, playwright, and radio show host from New Auburn.
Raised on a small Midwestern dairy farm, Perry put himself through nursing school while working on a ranch in Wyoming, then detoured into writing.
He lives with his wife and two daughters in rural Wisconsin, where he serves on the local volunteer fire and rescue service and has a few chickens.
Perry’s bestselling memoirs include “Population: 485 (recently adapted for the stage),” “ Truck: A Love Story,” “Coop,” “Visiting Tom”, “Million Billion,” and “Peaceful Persistence.”
Among his other dozen titles are “The Scavengers” (for young readers) and his novel, “The Jesus Cow.”
He hosts the nationally-syndicated “Tent Show Radio,” performs widely as a humorist, and tours with his band the Long Beds. His three live humor albums include Never Stand Behind a Sneezing Cow, I Got it From the Cows, and The Clodhopper Monologues. He can be found online at www.sneezingcow.com.
Registration is required. Email Emily at hplwirefdesk@gmail.com to receive the Zoom link.
Hosted by Hartland, Muskego, Butler, Johnson Creek, Irvin L. Young Memorial, Barrett Memorial and Jefferson public libraries.
Kohl’s Wild Theater: “All Things Great and Small” will be at the library at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 30.
Kohl’s Wild Theater provides conservation-themed theater performances. Their performers inspire audiences of all ages to learn and care more about the natural world using drama, songs and puppetry.
In this show, “All Feelings Great and Small,” Lucy is struggling to connect with the new family dog until, through the magic of empathy, she finds herself walking a mile in her pup’s paws – all four of them. Dogs, elephants and spiders will be featured in this performance.
Registration is required. To join this virtual performance, register at https://www.jeffersonwilibrary.org/programs-for-kids/.
How to Draw Cartoons with Paul Merklein will be presented at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 8.
Unlike most drawing programs, Merklein’s virtual programs involve everyone drawing instead of just the artist himself, so they are designed with the amateur artist in mind. His drawings are focused on lines and shapes that are easy to make, and he invites everyone to draw along with him as he goes. Merklein will teach how to draw super heroes, zombies, and other cartoon characters, and this program is designed for kids and adults.
He can be found online at https://www.greatbigfaces.com/home.
Registration is required. Email Andy at akrstensen@butler.lib.wi.us for the Zoom link or call 262-783-2535.
Hosted by Butler, Hartland, Pauline Haass, Powers Memorial and Jefferson public libraries. Made possible with support of the Friends of Jefferson Public Library.
Well Loved Wisconsin plants with Melinda Myers will be presented at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 27.
Myers is a nationally recognized gardening expert who has authored over 20 books, appeared in The Great Course DVD series “How to Grow Anything,” and hosts the nationally syndicated “Melinda’s Garden Moment” radio program.
She will focus on Well Loved Wisconsin Garden Plants — Easy to grow, favorite plants guaranteed to give a Wisconsin garden a boost. Everything from bulbs to perennials, flowers, edibles, and trees combined to make a Wisconsin garden flourish. Her website is: https://www.melindamyers.com/.
Registration is required. Email reference@cityofmuskego.org.
Hosted by Brookfield, Delafield, Fort Atkinson, Jefferson, Mukwonago, Muskego, North Lake, Oconomowoc, Watertown and Whitewater public libraries. Made possible with support of the Friends of Jefferson Public Library.
Explore Wisconsin Foodie with Luke Zahm will be presented at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 6.
Wisconsin Foodie producer/host and James Beard nominated Chef Luke Zahm will hold a conversation about food and all things Wisconsin. Zahm grew up in rural La Farge and has spent a majority of his life understanding, refining and growing the Wisconsin identity nationally. He’s quirky, energetic, passionate, and knows a thing or two about food. Wisconsin Foodie can be found online at https://www.wisconsinfoodie.com/.
Hosted by Pauline Haass, Alice Baker Memorial, Dwight Foster, Jefferson, Muskego, Mukwonago, New Berlin, Oconomowoc and Watertown public libraries. Made possible with support of the Friends of Jefferson Public Library.
Registration is required and opens April 5. Watch for updates on how to register for the Zoom link.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.