Dear Heloise: You have a recipe for a shrimp spread that I just love! I’m having a little get-together at home to celebrate my son’s return from missionary work and would like to serve this, but I no longer have the recipe. Would you reprint this for me? — Sylvia M., Provo, Utah

Sylvia, this is one of my personal favorite recipes, and I would be delighted to print it for you.

You’ll need:

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

½ cup mayonnaise

4 ounces tiny cocktail shrimp, drained and rinsed, preferably fresh

2 tablespoons seafood cocktail sauce

½ cup finely chopped onion, yellow, white or red

‹ teaspoon garlic salt

Thoroughly mix the cream cheese and mayonnaise until well blended. Mash or chop the shrimp and add to mixture; stir in all remaining ingredients. Refrigerate until needed. Serve at room temperature with crackers and/or veggies as a dip or on bread for a sandwich.

Do not let it sit out for more than one hour. — Heloise

