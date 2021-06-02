Dear Heloise: You have a recipe for a shrimp spread that I just love! I’m having a little get-together at home to celebrate my son’s return from missionary work and would like to serve this, but I no longer have the recipe. Would you reprint this for me? — Sylvia M., Provo, Utah
Sylvia, this is one of my personal favorite recipes, and I would be delighted to print it for you.
You’ll need:
8 ounces cream cheese, softened
½ cup mayonnaise
4 ounces tiny cocktail shrimp, drained and rinsed, preferably fresh
2 tablespoons seafood cocktail sauce
½ cup finely chopped onion, yellow, white or red
‹ teaspoon garlic salt
Thoroughly mix the cream cheese and mayonnaise until well blended. Mash or chop the shrimp and add to mixture; stir in all remaining ingredients. Refrigerate until needed. Serve at room temperature with crackers and/or veggies as a dip or on bread for a sandwich.
Do not let it sit out for more than one hour. — Heloise
© 2021 by King Features Syndicate Inc.
