LAKE MILLS — The Lake Mills United Methodist Church will have a live nativity from 6 to 7 p.m. Dec. 23 at the church, 271 E. Prospect St., Lake Mills.
It will be a quiet still life of the Bethlehem stable scene remembering the birth of Jesus.
Guests are invited to slowly drive by the lighted scene or park in the church parking lot and walk past.
