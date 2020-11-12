OCONOMOWOC - Shorehaven’s Service League of Volunteers are raising funds to donate technology upgrades for Shorehaven’s Chapel.

The upgrades would allow worship services to be enhanced such as: impvoing the quality of the in-house television network, allowing hymn lyrics/prayers to be projected onto the screen, creating the ability to show clips from other congregation websites for worships, music/songs, and the capability of worshipping remotely without participants being physically together due to current health safety restrictions.

A virtual Tree of Love program will take place Dec. 17, broadcasting from Shorehaven.

Funds are raised through donations to the 2020 ‘Tree of Love’ program. For more information, contact Pam Thomas, manager of volunteers, at 262-560-6915 or fundraising chair Pat Ornberg, 262-443-8046.

