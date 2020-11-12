OCONOMOWOC - Shorehaven’s Service League of Volunteers are raising funds to donate technology upgrades for Shorehaven’s Chapel.
The upgrades would allow worship services to be enhanced such as: impvoing the quality of the in-house television network, allowing hymn lyrics/prayers to be projected onto the screen, creating the ability to show clips from other congregation websites for worships, music/songs, and the capability of worshipping remotely without participants being physically together due to current health safety restrictions.
A virtual Tree of Love program will take place Dec. 17, broadcasting from Shorehaven.
Funds are raised through donations to the 2020 ‘Tree of Love’ program. For more information, contact Pam Thomas, manager of volunteers, at 262-560-6915 or fundraising chair Pat Ornberg, 262-443-8046.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.