JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Senior Center, 859 Collins Road, will offer bingo indoors beginning in September.
Bingo is played every Tuesday at 1 p.m. The senior center is looking for volunteers who would like to call bingo once a month.
This would be a two-hour commitment, with 14 games played. There is a break after game seven. Staff will have the supplies. The caller will be using a microphone. Contact Sheila Frohmader at 920-674-7728 or Sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com if interested.
The senior center is mindful of the continuing pandemic. Some programs or policies may change due to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, state or local recommendations.
Outside bingo is every Tuesday at 1 p.m. at the Tensfeldt Park shelter. Cost is $2. One is asked to bring their own dauber, marker or pen to write on cards. One may also wish to bring a magazine or clipboard to put under the bingo cards. If it is raining, bingo will be at the senior center.
Picnic lunch bunch will continue on Wednesdays at noon at the Tensfeldt Park shelter, through September. One can pack a lunch or snack or choose to visit a local restaurant and bring to the park. There are plenty of picnic tables for seating.
A representative from the Jefferson Public Library, will be at the center Wednesday, Aug. 25, from 2 to 3 p.m. to offer help and answer questions about mobile devices. Call for an appointment.
Norm Matzinger offers a toning and walking class every Tuesday at 9 a.m. Class participants like this interactive class and said that they feel stronger, yet more limber, by participating. There is no fee for this class.
Pegs and Jokers is played every Wednesday at 10 a.m.
Sheepshead is played every Monday at 1 p.m. and euchre is played every Thursday at 1 p.m. Cost is $2 for each day.
