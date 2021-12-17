Dodge County marriage licenses Diane Graff Diane Graff Author email Dec 17, 2021 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JUNEAU — The following have made application for marriage licenses with Dodge County Clerk Karen J. Gibson:Scot George Asmus to Tammy Marie Morschauser, both of Waupun.Owen Lewis Bleiler to Bethany Faith Chesky, both of Beaver Dam.Joshua Jonathan Boeder to Kitara Dawn Marie Schroeder, both of Beaver Dam.Michael Anthony Cappello to Crystal Melody Madunich, both of Hustisford.Taylor Dean Chwala to Alyssa Marie Layton, both of Watertown.Cassie Minnie Fissell to Moriah Lind Parrish, both of Beaver Dam.John Michael Flahive of Watertown to Teddi Louise Neevel of Clyman.Zachary Thomas Guthrie to Catherine Renee Fouser, both of Watertown.Chadwick Brian Hodgson to Kari Lyn Brandt, both of Horicon.Peter Leonard Hornung of Empire to Bonnie Yvonne Eggers of Lebanon.Austin John Horton to Abigail Grace O’Neill, both of Waupun.Ian Brock Juliet to Autumn Ruth Gagliano, both of Beaver Dam.Derek Richard Loomans to Grace Marion Winter, both of Waupun.Devin Ray Schmitt to Julie Maree, both of Beaver Dam.Antonio Torres to Cassandra Ann Stanley, both of Beaver Dam.Kevin Dwight Yanke of Fox Lake to Alexis LeeAnn Hauser of Madison. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Diane Graff Author email Follow Diane Graff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Bond for woman in city chase bumped up Families of children with reduced food meals to receive benefit Man charged with three counts of child sex assault Joel D. Melcher James A. Kraemer Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
