JUNEAU — The following have made application for marriage licenses with Dodge County Clerk Karen J. Gibson:

Scot George Asmus to Tammy Marie Morschauser, both of Waupun.

Owen Lewis Bleiler to Bethany Faith Chesky, both of Beaver Dam.

Joshua Jonathan Boeder to Kitara Dawn Marie Schroeder, both of Beaver Dam.

Michael Anthony Cappello to Crystal Melody Madunich, both of Hustisford.

Taylor Dean Chwala to Alyssa Marie Layton, both of Watertown.

Cassie Minnie Fissell to Moriah Lind Parrish, both of Beaver Dam.

John Michael Flahive of Watertown to Teddi Louise Neevel of Clyman.

Zachary Thomas Guthrie to Catherine Renee Fouser, both of Watertown.

Chadwick Brian Hodgson to Kari Lyn Brandt, both of Horicon.

Peter Leonard Hornung of Empire to Bonnie Yvonne Eggers of Lebanon.

Austin John Horton to Abigail Grace O’Neill, both of Waupun.

Ian Brock Juliet to Autumn Ruth Gagliano, both of Beaver Dam.

Derek Richard Loomans to Grace Marion Winter, both of Waupun.

Devin Ray Schmitt to Julie Maree, both of Beaver Dam.

Antonio Torres to Cassandra Ann Stanley, both of Beaver Dam.

Kevin Dwight Yanke of Fox Lake to Alexis LeeAnn Hauser of Madison.

Recommended for you

Load comments