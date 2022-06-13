LEBANON — The Lebanon Band will be performing their first park concert of the season at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Lebanon Firemen’s Park in Lebanon.

The Lebanon Band has entertained the area community for 132 years.

This concert will feature songs by famous composers. Refreshments will be available at the park including the world-famous Lebanon Band burgers.

The band is under the direction of Dave Fenske. The concert will be held under the pavilion if it rains.

