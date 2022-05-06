JUNEAU — Juneau United Methodist Church, 127 E. Oak Grove St., Juneau, will host a craft fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. 

Juneau United Methodist Church is a member of the SCM Ministries of Horicon, Juneau and Lowell.

A hot lunch of sloppy joes and chicken noodle soap will be available, along with a bake sale of cookies, pies, bars and other baked goods.

Everything at the craft fair is handmade, including glazing balls, stepping stones, teacup bird feeders, dish towels, handmade greeting cards, and votives.

