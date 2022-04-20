Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Central Wisconsin will hold casino night Saturday, April 30 at the Watertown Elks Lodge, 117 N. First St.

Appetizers will be served from 6 to 8 p.m. with gaming tables available 6:30 to 9:30 pm. and auctions at 9:30 p.m.

Early bird ticket specials before Friday are $30 per person or four tickets for $100. After Friday, tickets are $35 per person.

Tickets include $500 in gaming chips, light appetizers and prizes.

For tickets, call 262-728-8865.

