LEBANON — The Lebanon Luckies 4-H Club will hold its annual ice-cream social from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. today at Lebanon Fireman’s Park.

The menu includes grilled cheese sandwiches, cheese curds, chips, ice cream sundaes, chocolate malts and strawberry shakes.

The 4-H club will have these items for sale in the food stand below the bandshell.

The Lebanon Band will also hold its first concert at 7:30 p.m. The band concession stand will have hamburgers and refreshments available.

There will also will be weekly co-ed volleyball games, softball and horseshoes.

The softball concession stand will be open with the proceeds going to the Lebanon Fire Department and Lebanon Lions.

The Lebanon Fireman’s Park is located on County Highway R in Lebanon.

