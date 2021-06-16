LEBANON — The Lebanon Luckies 4-H Club will hold its annual ice-cream social from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. today at Lebanon Fireman’s Park.
The menu includes grilled cheese sandwiches, cheese curds, chips, ice cream sundaes, chocolate malts and strawberry shakes.
The 4-H club will have these items for sale in the food stand below the bandshell.
The Lebanon Band will also hold its first concert at 7:30 p.m. The band concession stand will have hamburgers and refreshments available.
There will also will be weekly co-ed volleyball games, softball and horseshoes.
The softball concession stand will be open with the proceeds going to the Lebanon Fire Department and Lebanon Lions.
The Lebanon Fireman’s Park is located on County Highway R in Lebanon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.