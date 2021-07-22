The scores for the Wii summer bowling league at the Watertown Senior and Community Center have been announced.
The results for the week of July 19 for the Rocking Seniors League include, team scores: CHRM 50 wins, JKRC 41 wins, PJCH 27 wins, and BTJP 10 wins.
Those with high series above 500 included: Josie Kubly, 554; Rose Christian 515; and Carole Hartline, 510.
