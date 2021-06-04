Watertown City Mayor Emily McFarland has proclaimed today and Saturday as White Clover Days.
According to the proclamation, the AMVETS are an organization of American veterans whose goal is to serve fellow veterans.
The AMVETS provide service in the area of visits, recreation, gifts, and other service at Veterans Hospitals as well as welfare, and community service projects.
Sales of white clovers is the primary source of funding for these services.
The white clover is a symbol of the veterans sacrifice in World War II, Korea and Vietnam. The dates for White Clover Days sales commemorates Victory in Japan Day.
The city urges all citizens to support the sale of the white clover in memory of the sacrifices of veterans and for those in veteran hospitals.
