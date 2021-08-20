St. Bernard Catholic Church has been celebrating its 175th anniversary this year and will hold its final celebration at 10 a.m. Sunday as Bishop Donald Hying dedicates the newly refurbished altar in celebration of the Feast of St. Bernard.
Church and chapel tours will be offered from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The church was formed by Irish immigrants.
St. Bernard’s Church has been one of the city’s most identifiable treasurers with its 193-foot steeple.
As part of its celebration, the church completed several projects, including remodeling the sanctuary with a newly refurbished altar; renovating the chapel with space for daily mass, religious education classes, and faith formation meetings; and flooring update throughout the main body of the church.
More than $175,000 was raised to accomplish the projects.
“We are greatly blessed that the Joe and Sharon Darcey Foundation has generously offered to match each dollar that we received through our fundraising efforts,” said Father Vince Brewer, pastor for St. Bernard parish. “I am grateful to the many people who passionately contributed their time and talent toward the physical refurbishment of the reredos, as well as those parishioners who shared their financial resources to assure these projects were successfully completed.
“St. Bernard Church is a beautiful gem,” Brewer said. “It is a glorious testament to the love that the community has for God, shown through the beauty of this magnificent temple of God.”
