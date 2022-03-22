JEFFERSON — Attorney Doug Ley will be at the senior center for an educational workshop Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. He will discuss “How to Protect your Stuff” from devastating long-term care costs. Ley will also identify planning options. It will be a down to earth talk. Sign up ahead is requested so the center knows how many to plan for.
It’s time for the second annual “Kleenex for a Cause” event. Drop off a box of facial wipes by Tuesday, April 5 and they will be put, along with an extra treat, in a decorated bag for those at local assisted living facilities. Participants are asked to sign the donation sheet so the center can give credit in its newsletter.
Bunco snack day is Monday, March 28, at 1 p.m. Cost is $5 with sign up and payment due by Friday, March 25. There are no refunds after March 25. Snack is served after bunco has been played. Snack will be “Maid-Rite” Burgers. Payout is $10 to the person with the most buncos.
The senior center is looking for a volunteer receptionist for the second Tuesday of each month to help with the foot care clinic. The volunteer will welcome clients, schedule appointments and take payments from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Contact the senior center if interested.
Sign up for “What Happens in Vegas” live band show at the Fireside Theatre in Fort Atkinson, for Thursday, June 5. Cost is $70 with payment due in May. Transportation is one one’s own. Arrive at 10:30 a.m.
Two extended motor coach trips are available, “Autumn in Door County and More!” and “Holly Jolly Christmas.” The Door County tour dates are Sept. 27-30 with six meals included. The cost is $1,199 per person double. “Holly Jolly Christmas in Ohio” is Nov. 10-13 with eight meals included for $1,199 per person double.
A travel preview at the senior center will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 21.
