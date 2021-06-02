FORT ATKINSON — The Hoard Historical Museum has announced it is now open to the public with no appointment needed. Visitors will not need to make an appointment prior to visiting the museum.

However, the museum asks that groups of 10 or more make an appointment to visit.

Call the Hoard Historical Museum at 920-563-7769 for more information. The Hoard Historical Museum is located at 401 Whitewater Ave. in Fort Atkinsonn. The museums are open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. It is closed Sundays and Mondays.

For more information, call the museums at 920-563-7769 and visit the web-site at www.hoardmuseum.org.

