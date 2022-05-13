SUN PRAIRIE — The Compeer Financial Fund for Rural America, the corporate giving program of Compeer Financial, has awarded 123 scholarships to students across Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin. The high school seniors each received a $1,500 educational scholarship.
Among the recipients were Ariona Hildebrandt of Watertown and Andrew Dettmann of Johnson Creek.
“The students receiving these scholarships have shown us the future is bright for agriculture and rural America,” said Karen Schieler, senior corporate giving specialist. “These students are highly involved in their communities and academic pursuits. We want to encourage them to continue working hard toward their future careers and goals to champion rural with us.”
Scholarship recipients were chosen based on their academic achievement, essay writing and involvement in agricultural and community organizations. Among the recipients, animal science is the most popular major, South Dakota State University is the most popular school. Two recipients received scholarships targeted toward students in urban areas with interest in agriculture. Thirteen percent of recipients will attend a community college or technical school.
This is the fifth year for the scholarship program from the Compeer Financial Fund for Rural America, which has now awarded 591 students with a total of $886,500 in scholarships.
