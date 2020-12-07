JOHNSON CREEK — The Village of Johnson Creek honored local resident Jim Braunschweig in celebration of his selection as a Top 100 National Award Winner For Outstanding Civic Volunteerism from the Small Town America Civic Volunteer Award.
The award is given on behalf of The National Association of Counties, National Volunteer Fire Council, National Association of Town and Townships, Points of Light, Main Street America, and CivicPlus.
Braunschweig was nominated by the Village of Johnson Creek for his volunteer work as the overseer of Fireman’s Field at Fireman’s Park.
Braunschweig is passionate about baseball, the presentation of the field, and his home team, the Johnson Creek Pioneers.
“My dad started the Pioneers in 1947,” said Braunschweig. “I can remember the whole community helping get the field in place and jumping off the Hartwig trucks as a kid to help roll the sod on old Trachte Park, which is now Fireman’s Park,” Braunschweig said.
Braunschweig’s father, Wilbert, instilled a love for the game early in his son’s life and a baseball legacy in Johnson Creek began. Braunschweig and his son, Josh, have played and coached for the Pioneers and Johnson Creek High School; Braunschweig’s wife, Cindi, and their two daughters, Lyndsi and Lyssa, have run the concessions at games, and their two granddaughters are always ready to cheer the team on.
Braunschweig’s work was noticed and paid off when in 2019, Fireman’s Field hosted the Rock River All-Star Game, an honor that only comes every 20 or so years.
“Jim and his family have been wonderful to the village,” said Village Board President John L. Swisher. “His commitment to doing whatever it takes to keep our baseball fields in tip top shape is beyond appreciated.
“Jim goes out of his way to reach out to local businesses to donate time and services so our residents can appreciate a safe and well-kept ballpark. We were more than thrilled when Jim was named one of the Top 100 award winners for the Small Town America Civic Volunteer Award. He has our deep appreciation and congratulations,” Swisher added.
Braunschweig and his family were on hand to receive a commemorative plaque at the Village of Johnson Creek Board meeting on Nov. 30.
