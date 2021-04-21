JUNEAU — Juneau United Methodist Church will host a craft fair Saturday, May 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The craft fair will include a hot lunch with chicken noodle soup and sloppy joe sandwiches, and a bake sale. Everything at the sale is handmade.
Items for sale will include glazing balls, stepping stones, teacup bird feeders, dish towels, handmade greeting cards, bath bombs, and votives.
The church is at 127 E. Oak Grove St., Juneau and is a member of the SCM ministries of Horicon, Juneau and Lowell.
