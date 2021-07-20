FORT ATKINSON — Whenever Steve Cunningham had the chance to hop on his motorcycle, there wasn’t a better feeling in the world for him. Hearing the roar of the engine as he would speed down the open road gave him a rush of adrenaline along with access to almost any destination and a sense of freedom with nothing in the way.
“I loved the open scenery. There are just certain things you can see on a bike that you can’t see by car,” said Cunningham.
Cunningham was a longtime Harley rider and even made a trip down to South Florida by himself. He used to take trips riding all over with his wife, Sandra. She passed away in August of 2020 after a long illness. He keeps her ashes with him in his room and talks with her daily. He hopes to have his ashes mixed with hers and placed in one urn when that time comes so they can be reunited.
Unfortunately, for almost two years, Cunningham hasn’t been able to experience that same feeling of being out on the open road. Cunningham not only lost his wife, but his health started to decline, and his energy waned.
He became a Rainbow Hospice Care patient and resident at Fort Atkinson Health Care Center. Cunningham still had the itch to ride. But he had to sell his motorcycle when he moved into the nursing home. Getting back on a bike again with his illness seemed nearly impossible. When the COVID-19 pandemic struck, a ride seemed more unlikely.
“I didn’t think I’d ever get on or close to a bike anymore,” Cunningham said.
But Rainbow social worker Anderson found out in her conversations with Cunningham that they shared a special bond. They both loved to ride motorcycles.
“Cunningham thought he would never get out again,” said Anderson. “Cunningham talked about a staff member at Fort Atkinson Health Care Center who pulls up outside his window when the weather gets warm and revs his bike for him. Cunningham got joy out of just hearing that bike. He often spoke about wanting to get strong enough to get back out and ride.”
As facilities eased COVID-19 restrictions, Anderson started thinking about how she could get Cunningham out for a ride again in a motorcycle’s sidecar.
“I know how much it means to me to get out on the road, so I knew it would be important to Cunningham,” Anderson said. “It’s an indescribable experience to be out on a Harley with the wind in your hair. I knew that would be one thing that would make him happy. He didn’t think I could pull it off but said it would be great if I could.”
Anderson only rides solo, so she doesn’t have a sidecar, but knew that another Rainbow social worker, Phalin, also has a passion for motorcycles. Phalin grew up riding on the back of motorcycles and in a sidecar with her dad and still rides today.
Phalin had never met Cunningham before, and he wasn’t one of her patients on her caseload. But when she heard about his love for motorcycles, she was eager to help make his wish come true.
Phalin enlisted the help of several friends, including Jamie Branton, who volunteered to give Cunningham a ride in his Slingshot, which is essentially a three-wheeled combination of a car and motorcycle. She also got in touch with Bill Kincaid, a member of the 72 Twisted Shifters and Sisters, a Motorcycle Association founded in Wisconsin in 2013. Their motto is good people, doing good things. They help out in their communities and donate their time to support many benefits and events.
Anderson and Phalin then coordinated with the staff at Fort Atkinson Health Care Center to plan the specifics of Cunningham’s ride.
When they gave Cunningham the news that the wheels were in motion for him to go for a ride, he thought they were joking.
“It was a shock for me at first,” Cunningham said. “I mean a big shock. Because normally, I just lie in bed. Occasionally I go up and down the hall in my wheelchair.”
His excitement continued to grow as the actual day got closer.
Everything was set for Sunday afternoon, June 27. Great weather made it a perfect day for Cunningham’s ride.
Phalin and a group of about 35 riders met at Lucy’s Hideaway in Milton and rode into Fort together.
During that time, Anderson helped Cunningham pick out some clothes, and they decided on something that was “Harley” appropriate. Some Fort Atkinson Health Care Center staff brought Cunningham outside just as the group of riders arrived so he could see everyone driving in together.
“Just as the bikes rolled in, his eyes lit up,” Anderson said.
Phalin then came to talk to him to see if he was ready to go.
“He said, ‘you didn’t have to do all this for me,” Phalin said. “He looked great in his Harley gear and we were all excited to ride with him.”
The Slingshot has the look of a Batmobile, but it was Cunningham who had his chance to feel like a superhero on this day.
“He was able to feel the wind in his hair and hear the bikes in front and behind him,” Phalin said.
The final surprise came when the other riders presented Cunningham with a signed Harley T-shirt by everyone who helped make the ride possible. Finally, it was time to head back to Fort Atkinson Health Care Center so Cunningham could get some rest.
“Cunningham was excited and very happy,” Phalin said. “You could tell the ride took a lot out of him.”
Even though it was a short ride for Cunningham, it turned out to be a memorable day for him and everyone else who was there and a day they won’t soon forget.
“He was exhausted but when he settled into the wheelchair, one of the riders asked if he thought it was worth it, and Cunningham gave a big smile and said he would go again,” Anderson said.
“Seeing the smile on his face when we pulled in and him wiping away tears brought me to tears and made all of the organizing worthwhile,” Phalin said.
A few weeks later, Cunningham’s final wish came true. He reunited with his beloved wife. Cunningham passed away at Fort Atkinson Health Care Center on Sunday, July 11 at the age of 61.
Contributed by Kenyon Kemnitz, Rainbow Hospice Care
