Crafters, artists wanted for craft, vendor fair

The Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce 100th Year Anniversary Craft & Vendor Fair will be held on Saturday, June 26, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The outdoor fair will be held in downtown Watertown, from First to Sixth streets. Main Street will be closed to traffic for the fair.
The Chamber of Commerce is seeking crafters, artists and artisans. Direct marketing companies are also welcome, but limited to one per kind. Chamber member businesses are also encouraged to reserve a booth space to sell retail or promote their business.
Interested vendors can stop at the chamber office to pick up an application or call 920-261-6320 for an application or request an application by email to info@watertownchamber.com Vendors can register now through June 7.
