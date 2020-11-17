BEAVER DAM — Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam is coordinating a third Truck to Trunk meat, dairy, fruit and produce distribution event Tuesday, Nov. 24 from 1-4 p.m. as supplies last at the Dodge County Fairgrounds.
To help with traffic, those interested must use Highway W out of Beaver Dam to access Fabisch Road. Vehicles will make two lanes side by side as they enter the Fairgrounds. Upon exiting the fairgrounds, vehicles will be asked to travel south on High Point Road to Highway W.
The event is a collaboration between Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, the United States Department of Agriculture, and Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin and will provide residents with surplus fruit, produce, meat and dairy products. The program is open to everyone, but there is a limit of one box per vehicle.
• Do not exit your vehicle at any time;
• Follow directions of posted signs;
• Have room in your vehicle’s trunk or backseat to accommodate box of food;
Pre-packaged boxes will include shredded pork, meatballs, hot dogs, scrambled eggs, milk, sour cream, cottage cheese, mild cheddar sliced, potatoes, oranges, peeled carrots, onions, and apples.
Residents in need who lack transportation to the fairgrounds can contact Beaver Dam Public Transit the morning of Nov. 24, to schedule the delivery of a food box to their home/residence by calling 920-885-4800. Transportation will be provided as allows.
The food has been made available to Dodge County via the USDA’s Farmers to Families Food Box Program created as part of the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.
