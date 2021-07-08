LEBANON — Ruby’s Pantry Food distribution will be held at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church of Lebanon on Tuesday, starting at 3:30 p.m. and continuing until 6 p.m. or until all shares are gone.
There will be a new traffic pattern at St. Peter’s will host the food distribution from the church property.
Participants are to watch for traffic directors as vehicles will be routed through the fire station parking lot directly from County Highway R and staged until they are then directed to the church parking lot.
Guests are to stay in their vehicles until they are directed to pick up their share. The food prep and volunteer workers will be operating from inside the church buildings.
St. Peter’s Church hosts the event the second Tuesday of each month. There are no income or residency requirements to attend a Ruby’s Pantry food distribution.
Ruby’s Pantry receives no state or federal funding and is funded primarily by the $20 donation per share to help cover operational costs such as trucking and refrigeration. Each share contains some meat/protein, pizza, potatoes, dairy, bread and/or baked goods, vegetables and a variety of other food products as well as paper goods. The share’s retail value is between $100 and $150.
To become a volunteer, contact the church office at St. Peter’s at 920-925-3547.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.