St. Mark's a bonus on parade of homes

St. Mark’s Evangelical Lutheran Church is a bonus feature this year on the annual Holiday Parade of Homes sponsored by the Watertown Main Street Program.
The event will be held on Sunday, Dec. 5 from 1 to 5 p.m.
The parade will feature six homes and the church as a bonus location. The homes open for viewing include James and Rebecca Carney, 209 S. Washington St.; Jill Kube, 624 Autumn Crest Drive; Jeremy and Heather Demos, 1501 Country Club Lane; Trevor and Leslie Thomas, 1407 Richards Ave.; Jill Nadeau, 205-207 S. Washington St.; Brian and Bonnie Hertel, 612 Oakwood Lane; and St. Mark’s Ev. Lutheran Church, 615 Jones St.
Proceeds from the tour go towards downtown beautification projects and this year’s chosen beneficiary, the Watertown Family Connections, formerly the Watertown Family Center. Watertown Family Connections will be accepting monetary donations during the parade of homes.
Tickets can be purchased at watertownmainstreet.org or Piggly Wiggly, Literatus & Co., and Ace Hardware all located in Watertown. Tickets can also be purchased at any of the featured homes on event day.
Tickets are $15 in advance and $18 event day.
Raffle tickets will be available for raffle items located at the Thomas home.
Shoes will not be allowed in the homes. Bags to carry shoes will be provided. Tour attendees should wear socks or bring slippers to change into at each home.
St. Mark’s Ev. Lutheran Church was first founded in October, 1854 by the Rev. Christian Sans. It has since served the Watertown community for 167 years. The first church building was build on the site of where the parish center now stands.
The current structure was constructed in 1888, the narthex in 1971, and the parish center in 1987. There were a couple of restorations completed, one in 1949 and one in 1997.
The first hand pumped organ was purchased in 1857 for $449 from Mr. Mason of Milwaukee. In 1924, it was replaced with the Austin organ and donated to Bethesda Lutheran Home. The most complete and labor intensive restoration took place from 2016 to 201 and was performed by J.P. Buzard Pipe Organ Builders. At that time, all of the organ pipes were restored and moved up to the balcony.
Visitors will be able to enjoy organ music from 2 to 3 p.m.
The church will be decorated for Advent in preparation for Christmas.
For more information, call the Main Street Program at 920-342-3623.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.