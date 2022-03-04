To participate in activities listed for the Watertown Senior and Community Center, reservations must be made by calling 920-262-8099 Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Monday, March 7 — 9 a.m., scrabble; 10 a.m. bunco; 10 a.m. to noon, Jefferson County benefit specialist; 1 p.m. bridge; 1 p.m. euchre

Tuesday, March 8 — 9 to 11 a.m., Claire’s mending; 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., caring crafters; 10 to 11 a.m., Coffee with a Cop; 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Parkinson’s exercise; 1 p.m., five-handed-sheepshead; 1 p.m., movie, “Military Wives”

Wednesday, March 9 — 10 a.m., 500; 10 a.m. HT-Stockbox; 1 p.m. four-handed sheepshead; 1 p.m. watercolor; 1 p.m., Phase 10; 1 p.m., woodcarvers

Thursday, March 10 – 9 to 11 a.m., Wii bowling league; 1 p.m. beginning bridge; 1 p.m., bingo; 1 p.m., hand and foot; 7 p.m., public euchre

Friday, March 11 — 1 p.m. four-handed sheepshead

Saturday, March 12 – Closed

Sunday, March 13 — 1 p.m., public euchre; 1 p.m., public sheepshead

