The Watertown Senior and Community Center held its members 4-handed sheepshead tournament Friday. Twenty-three people participated in the tournament and the winners were Harry Lenius, Richard Schlatter, Terry Schultz, Carol Schumann, Phyllis Krahn, Cindee Lenius, and Rae Ambord.

Sheepshead is held Fridays at 1 p.m. at the Watertown Senior and Community Center.

