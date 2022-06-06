WAUNAKEE — Some of Wisconsin’s finest young musicians will meet up for the 2022 Wisconsin School Music Association High School State Honors Music Project, which kicks off with a summer camp in June.
The WSMA High School State Honors Music Project is designed to provide musically accomplished students with the opportunity to rehearse and perform with some of the nation’s finest conductors in a professional and highly disciplined setting.
“Students are challenged to perform at their musical best throughout the rehearsal period, beginning with the summer camp and culminating with an inspired performance that celebrates the reach of music education statewide,” said Tim Wurgler, WSMA interim program director.
More than 1,200 students in grades 9, 10 and 11 auditioned for 429 positions in the WSMA High School State Honors Music Project ensembles. The auditions were held in seven sites across the state this past February.
Area students participating in the summer camp include Isaac Zelinski from Watertown High School, a trumpet player for the orchestra; Adrian Simeon from Watertown High School, a bass in the mixed choir; Remy Klawitter from Lake Mills High School, a violin player in the orchestra; and Sabrina Killary of Waterloo High School, a trumpet player in the band.
The students selected to participate in the WSMA High School State Honors Music Project will meet for the first time during the summer camp at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay as follows: June 18-21, band, mixed choir and jazz ensemble; June 22-25, orchestra and treble choir. All honors students reconvene in Madison in late October to perform in conjunction with the annual Wisconsin State Music Conference. The honors concerts celebrate the remarkable achievements of musical youth and are open to the public.
