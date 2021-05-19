JUNEAU — The Dodge County Public Health Unit has three Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clinics planned.
A clinic will be held today from 3:30 to 6 p.m. at the Human Services and Health Department Building, 199 County Highway DF, Juneau; Thursday from 3:30 to 6 p.m. at the Hustisford High School gymnasium, 845 S. Lake St., Hustisford; and Friday from 3:30 to 6 p.m. at the Mayville High School gymnasium, 500 N. Clark St., Mayville.
All clinics are walk-in or by appointment. Appointments guarantee vaccine, but walk-ins are welcome. Clinics will remain open until scheduled time unless does run out.
All clinics are open to any Wisconsin student age 12 and older. A parent or legal guardian must also be present.
For more information, call DCH Vaccine Hotline at 920-386-4830.
