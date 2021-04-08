REESEVILLE — A spaghetti dinner will be served at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 210 Lincoln Ave. in Reeseville on Thursday, April 15, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Due to on-going COVID-19 concerns, the meal will be available by carry-out only.

Each carryout will include a portion of spaghetti and meat sauce, toasted garlic bread, and dessert. The cost is $8 per order.

Orders must be called in ahead of time – no drive-up orders will be taken.

For more information, or to place a carry-out order, call the church at 927-5734.

All proceeds will benefit the congregation’s ministry programs.

