REESEVILLE — A spaghetti dinner will be served at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 210 Lincoln Ave. in Reeseville on Thursday, April 15, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Due to on-going COVID-19 concerns, the meal will be available by carry-out only.
Each carryout will include a portion of spaghetti and meat sauce, toasted garlic bread, and dessert. The cost is $8 per order.
Orders must be called in ahead of time – no drive-up orders will be taken.
For more information, or to place a carry-out order, call the church at 927-5734.
All proceeds will benefit the congregation’s ministry programs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.