WHITEWATER — The College of Arts and Communication at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater has announced three upcoming concerts at the end of October. The first will take place Thursday at 7:30 p.m. by Matthew Sintchak, saxophone; Oct. 24 at 3 p.m., the Whitewater Symphony Orchestra and Chamber Orchestra will perform in Young Auditorium; and Oct. 28 at 7:30 p.m. is Cristina Ballatori, flute with guest artist Kevin Chance, piano.
Tickets are on sale and can be purchased online at tickets.uww.edu or by calling 262-472-2222. Masks are required for anyone entering a campus building.
Faculty member Sintchak will present a solo saxophone recital featuring premieres of works by composers David Amram and Robin McLaughlin. Sintchak has been part of the faculty since 2001 and has given saxophone performances and master classes throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, China, and Japan. He has performed with the Hartford Symphony, the Portland Symphony, Maine, the Rochester Philharmonic, and the Eastman Wind Ensemble on two tours of Japan. He is a regular member of the Ancia Saxophone Quartet based in Minneapolis, Duo Nouveau, saxophone and guitar, and the Intergalactic Contemporary Ensemble.
The Whitewater Symphony Orchestra and Chamber Orchestra will perform works from “Swan Lake” by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky and works for string orchestra. This concert will feature student soloist Miranda Johnson performing “Horn Concerto No. 1” by Richard Strauss. Originally from Roscoe, IL, Johnson is majoring in music performance for horn with a minor in music theory.
Ballatori, flute, and Chance, piano will play an eclectic program of works inspired by songs and dances. The program will feature a selection of major repertoire from the flute and piano repertoire including Franz Schubert’s Introduction and Variations (Opus 160) on Trockne Blumen from Die Schone Mullerin and Robert Muczynski’s Sonata, Op. 14 along with other lesser-known gems such as Samuel Zyman’s Canción de Cuna, Michael Torke’s Sprite, and Dan Welcher’s All the Words to All the Songs.
Sintchak, will perform in the Light Recital Hall; the Whitewater Symphony Orchestra will be in Young Auditorium; and Ballatori,and Chance will perform in the Light Recital Hall.
