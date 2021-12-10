To participate in activities listed for the Watertown Senior and Community Center, reservations must be made by calling 920-262-8099 Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 13 – 9 a.m., Scrabble; 10 a.m., bunco; 10 a.m., Jefferson County benefit specialist; 1 p.m., euchre; 1 p.m., bridge.

Tuesday, Dec. 14 — 9 to 11 a.m., Claire’s mending; 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Caring Crafters; 1 p.m., five-handed sheepshead; 1 p.m., bingo.

Wednesday, Dec. 15 — 10 a.m., 500; 1 p.m. four-handed sheepshead; 1 p.m. watercolor; 1 p.m., woodcarvers.

Thursday, Dec. 16 — 9 to 11 a.m., Wii bowling league; 1 p.m., beginning bridge; 1 p.m., bingo; 1 p .m., hand and foot; 7 p.m., public euchre.

Friday, Dec. 17 – 1 p.m., sheepshead.

Saturday, Dec. 18 — Closed.

Sunday, Dec. 19 1 p.m. public euchre.

Recommended for you

Load comments