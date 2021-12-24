To participate in activities listed for the Watertown Senior and Community Center, reservations must be made by calling 920-262-8099 Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 27 – 9 a.m., Scrabble; 10 a.m., bunco; 10 a.m., Jefferson County benefit specialist; 1 p.m., euchre; 1 p.m., bridge.

Tuesday, Dec. 28 — 9 to 11 a.m., Claire’s Mending; 9:30 a.m., Caring Crafters; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., blood drive; 1 p.m., five-handed sheepshead; 1 p.m., bingo.

Wednesday, Dec. 29 — 10 a.m., 500; 1 p.m. four-handed sheepshead; 1 p.m. watercolor; 1 p.m., woodcarvers.

Thursday, Dec. 30, Friday, Dec. 31 and Saturday, Jan. 1 — Closed.

Sunday, Jan. 2 1 p.m. public euchre.

Recommended for you

Load comments